CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the future of the district’s next possible superintendent.

The board will receive legal advice on a “contractual matter with Dr. Eric Gallien,” according to the agenda.

Following the executive session, the board may take action on the legal matter.

Dr. Gallien was selected from a possible 44 applicants for the position. He was the only candidate who received a unanimous 9-0 vote for a second in-person interview from the board.

He then received a 6-2 vote to proceed with contract negotiations.