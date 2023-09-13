NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Wednesday will hold a meeting about possibly consolidating some of its schools. The move could impact Hunley Park, Lambs, and WB Goodwin elementary schools.

Wednesday night’s meeting will be held at Lambs Elementary and will be the first of two meetings being held by CCSD. Officials say they plan to inform parents about possible changes during the community meetings but also want to hear from the public about possible options for all three elementary schools.

According to CCSD officials, the initiative for consolidation began back in 2019; their hope with this consolidation is to benefit schools academically and financially.

Leaders are looking at the three elementary schools along the Dorchester Road corridor as they are a few miles apart and each school has under 500 students. Some of the proposed options could consolidate the elementary schools into Lambs Elementary.

This consolidation by the district is coming as the district looks to create a new combined elementary school accompanied by an early learning center.

CCSD Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy tells News 2 one piece of feedback he’s received from school leaders when discussing consolidation, is something he says is hard to refute.

“One of the things that it’s tough to argue against is the community that’s established within an existing school,” he said. “All three are solid communities, Lambs, Hunley Park, and Goodwin. But I would also argue in a new school, combined assets, you would have a similar community established,” said Borowy.

Wednesday night’s meeting at Lambs Elementary will begin at 6 p.m.