CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) has narrowed its list of superintendent candidates to three.

Community members will have the opportunity to learn about each candidate during separate meet and greets being planned for the end of this month.

The candidates will be welcomed to Charleston for “a day in the district” and will be available for drop-in style meetings on the Burke High School campus, either in the outdoor amphitheater or inside the school if there is rain.

The meet and greets will take place between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25; Tuesday, May 30; and Wednesday, May 31.

Additionally, the district will stream focus group conversations on its YouTube page each day at 4:00 p.m.

The search for a new superintendent began last fall and ramped up this spring after the board selected BWP and Associates to help in their search.

After a series of interviews with candidates last week, the district’s Board of Trustees participated in a special called meeting on Monday where they discussed the search for the district’s next leader and later voted on the top three candidates.

The name of the three candidates has not yet been released.