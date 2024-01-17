CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is hosting the first of its new monthly engagement meetings Wednesday afternoon.

During that meeting, while parents will hear from school officials to talk about ways to better CCSD, at the same time students will also be meeting to ask their questions and give feedback.

Officials from CCSD’s Department of School Support tell News 2 that ahead of Wednesday’s meeting they do have some pre-planned topics to begin discussion. Those topics include focuses on student safety and their curriculum.

Alongside those discussions, they also are planning on giving an overview of different departments within CCSD. Meeting organizers say that those attending today can ask questions about these topics and give their feedback.

Then, following Wednesday’s meeting, the feedback and topics discussed will be collected and could become CCSD action items. Organizers say including students in these meetings is so important.

“We’re including students in this event because we really want to emphasize that their voice matters, they’re coming to school every day and much like adults go to a job, you want to be in an atmosphere where your voice is heard. So we’re allowing that and providing the platform for them to share,” said CCSD Communications Officer, Karley Ash.

Ash tells News 2 that there are still spaces available for those who want to join Wednesday’s meeting. The first of these monthly meetings is happening at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.