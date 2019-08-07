CCSD to implement ‘Clear Bag or No Bag’ policy at sporting events

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A ‘clear bag or no bag’ policy will be in place for sporting events during the 2019-2020 school year.

The police will be implemented at all Charleston County School District football and basketball games.

Each person can take in one clear tote bag that must be smaller than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

You can bring in a small clutch or wallet if it’s less than four and a half by six and a half inches.

They say you can put small items like keys, wallets, cell phones credit cards and cash in your pocket or carry them in your hand.