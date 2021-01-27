CCSD to launch accelerated learning partnership with the College of Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District on Wednesday announced a unique partnership with the College of Charleston to create a high school Scholars Academy program for students.

According to the district, the advanced studies program, which is open to students zoned for District 10 (West Ashley) and District 20 (Downtown Peninsula), is designed to serve students at an accelerated level and rate.

Current eighth grade students zoned for District 10 and District 20’s high schools will have the opportunity to express enrollment interest during the upcoming CCSD School Choice process.

The College of Charleston Scholars Academy will provide a rigorous course of study via honors, Advanced Placement, and dual enrollment courses, and will allow enrollees to explore fields of study under the guidance of both CCSD and CofC teachers and counselors.

“We, at the College of Charleston, are very pleased to partner with Charleston County School District to improve educational opportunities for students on the peninsula and in West Ashley by experiencing our Scholars Academy offerings,” said Fran Welch, Dean of CofC’s School of Education, Health, and Human Performance. “Our partnership and shared vision for this initiative will provide a new avenue for students’ progression to, and success in, higher education and meaningful careers.”

The district said students could accumulate up to two years of college credits with successful completion of AP exams and dual enrollment courses with the potential of learning on CofC’s campus during their senior year.