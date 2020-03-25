CCSD to make change to grab-and-go meal pickup beginning Monday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered South Carolina schools remain closed through the month of April as coronavirus conditions worsen across the state.

The Charleston County School District is making an adjustment to the way it distributes grab-and-go meals to students during the extended closure.

While students will still receive five breakfast and lunch meals each week, beginning Monday, March 30th, CCSD will hand out meals on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday schedule.

Students will receive two meals on Monday, two meals on Wednesday and one meal on Friday.

A CCSD spokesman said the reason for the change is to reduce COVID-19 exposure time for staff and community members.

The meals will be provided at the current sites at schools and bus stops in the community, but only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Those picking up meals are encouraged to practice social distancing and stay 6-feet away from one another at the sites.

More information: https://www.ccsdschools.com/cms/lib/SC50000504/Centricity/Domain/4/CCSD%20GraGo%20Flyer%20Color.pdf