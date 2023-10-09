CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Board of Trustees will meet for the first time on Monday since some members voters in favor of placing newly hired Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien on paid administrative leave.

The 5-4 vote was seen by many across the community as controversial and prompted reaction from lawmakers and principals from the district’s high schools. The board later revealed the decision was related to a personnel matter following a complaint from an employee.

Lawmakers are set to discuss those actions taken by the board during a town hall-style meeting at North Charleston City Hall on Monday morning. The Charleston County House Delegation will discuss and receive testimony regarding those actions.

Then, all eyes will be on the school board of trustees.

CCSD is set to host a Committee of the Whole meeting at 2:00 p.m.; this is the first board meeting since Dr. Eric Gallien was put on paid leave. That meeting on Monday could address the recent staff shake-up surrounding the school district.

Since Dr. Gallien was placed on leave, he is suing the district. Claiming it violated the Freedom of Information Act. Board members who voted to place Dr. Gallien on leave said they did not break the law and stood by their decision.

News 2 spoke to Dr. Gallien on Friday. He attended the Burke High School football game and said he is still dedicated to the students in the district.

“The community has supported me, the students have supported me, and I really wanted to show up because this was on my calendar anyway and I just wanted to make sure I followed through on my commitment,” he said. “I am here for the kids, I am here for all 50,000 students I am here for all of them and I want to give them the best education that they can have,” said Dr. Gallien.

Monday morning’s house meeting is open to public comments regarding these issues.