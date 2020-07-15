CCSD to offer virtual summer reading, math resource semester

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District will offer a virtual ‘Summer-Mester’ program to help students receive meaningful reading and math instruction.

Students enrolled in the virtual program will receive 40 minutes of direct small group instruction, which will be provided by a highly qualified teacher of reading.

District officials say the students will meet in small groups with a student to teacher ratio of 5:1 maximum.

“In addition to their live instructional time, students will have access to 90+ minutes of recorded content each day. The recorded content includes daily Open Court phonics or word analysis lessons (depending on grade level), read aloud lessons, daily Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) lessons, and more. MiFi hotspots are being distributed to students without internet access and devices were given to all children,” the district said in an announcement Wednesday.

Students that were set to attend the face-to-face sites were transitioned to the virtual classrooms due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases in the Charleston area.