CCSD to participate in eLearning Pilot Program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – During a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Charleston County School District (CCSD) leaders discussed a recent approval by the Education Oversight Committee for CCSD to participate in an eLearning Pilot Program.

Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait explained that the program would allow CCSD schools to implement recently advanced eLearning platforms in the event of school closures for things like inclement weather:

“In the future, if we are forced to close schools because of inclement weather such as hurricanes, because we’ve been able to figure out how to serve the vast majority of our children with online learning, we could use that as a means of making up the instruction, and we would not then have to schedule makeup days for students.”

The grant would also allow students who have been suspended from schools to complete work from home.

The program originated before the onset of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures, and originally only included five districts: Anderson 5, Kershaw, Pickens, Spartanburg 1, and Spartanburg 7.

According to the Education Oversight Committee, criteria for program participation included evaluation of “device distribution among students, teachers’ familiarity and use of a learning management system, technology infrastructure, and current status of instructional technology.”

Despite not being selected as part of the pilot program in 2019, COVID-19 forced CCSD to quickly adapt and implement technology solutions. Leaders are hoping to apply lessons learned as a result of COVID-19 related closures to improve future distance learning outcomes.