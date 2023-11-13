CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday where members are expected to discuss matters related to the Health Advisory Committee.

Monday’s meeting follows a string of controversial decisions involving former Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien and the first since the Board of Trustees accepted Dr. Gallien’s resignation.

The meeting’s agenda will cover a handful of topics surrounding the school district. Among them is a discussion on whether to reconsider the removal or addition of certain members of the Health Advisory Committee.

This decision to remove certain members was initially made at the same controversial meeting in September in which Dr. Gallien was placed on paid leave. Following that meeting, certain Health Advisory Committee members filed a lawsuit against the CCSD board for the removal of six of its members.

A motion to reconsider those removals was made at the last school board meeting, which then leads us to Monday afternoon, where the action to add or remove certain members of the health advisory committee could be made. That’ll be discussed in an executive session before it is publicly addressed.

Monday’s meeting is open to public comment and since recent controversial decisions surrounding the removal of Dr. Gallien and the appointment of the acting superintendent, those topics could continue to be addressed by the public.

Another item on the agenda is from the newly appointed acting superintendent, Anita Huggins, who will give a superintendent’s report a few weeks after Dr. Gallien’s resignation.

Monday’s meeting begins at 3 p.m. at the CCSD headquarters.