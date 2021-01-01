CCSD to return to classes on Monday; district to monitor COVID-19 rates to identify trends, issues

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District will return to classes on Monday following winter break despite calls from some parents and lawmakers to return virtually amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

District officials say they will closely monitor virus rates to identify any trends or issues that would require a change in protocol or school schedules. “Anyone who is symptomatic or has been exposed to COVID-19 should be kept home.”

They say parents whose children normally attend school in-person but want to keep them home as a precautionary measure that week will not be added to an online class.

But the district said parents should contact their child’s teacher in writing to arrange for missed assignments to be submitted in a timely manner and the absence will be excused.

“The health of our students and staff is our top priority, and we will inform you of any changes to school operations to allow appropriate planning time for your family,” the district said in an email to parents on Friday.

You can view CCSD’s COVID-19 protocols, contract tracing procedures, and their notification process online by visiting: https://www.ccsdschools.com/COVID-notification