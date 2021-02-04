CCSD updates COVID-19 notification protocol for upper schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Thursday announced an update to COVID-19 notification protocols for middle and high schools.

According to CCSD, parents and guardians will receive an email if a classmate has tested positive.

CCSD previously implemented this notification system for elementary school students in January.

The new notification protocol will begin February 8, so CCSD is asking parents/guardians to ensure that their email address is up to date in PowerSchool.

Notification protocol for close contacts will not change.

