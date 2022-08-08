CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) School Board on Monday discussed a motion to reinstate the district’s former Chief of Staff.

Dr. Erica Taylor and the district parted ways the first week of August amid a staffing shake up initiated by Superintendent Don Kennedy.

Kennedy said that the decision was part of an effort to “[reorganize] the district to achieve the goal of all students reading on grade level by 5th grade in 2027,” according to CCSD spokesperson Andy Pruitt.

Taylor had served as CCSD’s Chief of Staff since 2012.

The motion was made Monday night during executive session, however results of the vote were later posted online.

According to CCSD’s records, the motion to reinstate Taylor was made by Courtney Waters and seconded by Erica Cokley.

Those in favor of the motion were Waters, Cokley, Rev. Eric Mack, and Joyce Green.

Cindy Bohn Coats, Kate Darby, Helen Frazier, Kristen French, and Lauren Herterich opposed the motion, which ultimately failed.