CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will conduct a review of its Board Policy over the next six months.

CCSD announced the decision in a vote on Monday, passing the motion 5-4 to revise 11 sections A and C to L, of the policy.

“This is a link into that student outcomes governance that we’re aiming towards and restructuring our governing practices,” said board member Lauren Herterich.

The meeting caused some controversy after the motion originally said, “district policies will be the responsibility of the superintendent and no longer come to the board for approval.”

Community members viewed that language as giving more power to Superintendent Don Kennedy.

“Today I am going to ask the majority of the present board members to vote this proposal down and to return the board’s focus to a physically responsible governance,” said Lee Runyon, the former principal at West Ashley High School.

But, during the meeting that was walked back by board members.

“I want to make it clear that no one in the process had the intent to give up board responsibilities,” said Dr. Kristin French. “This agenda item originally had language that lead to misunderstanding of the intent and I apologize for that.”

The superintendent will be involved in the process by making recommendations to the board. The public will have a chance to look over those changes.