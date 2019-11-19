CCSD votes to keep Minnie Hughes Elementary School Open

CHARLESTON, (WCBD) – On Monday night, the Charleston County School District voted to keep an elementary school open instead of making it a magnet school.

The doors of Minnie Hughes Elementary School were said to close for the 2020 school year.

The plan was for current students to transfer to EB Ellington elementary, combining the two schools.

This was for the purpose of offer music PE and art five days a week instead of two.

And also to bring the attendance up to 500 plus students.

Supporters of the school believed there’s no point in closing a school that has brought up many successful students.

“We’ve had so many successful students come through this school. We’ve had Doctors, Lawyers and Law Enforcement. There’s no need to close this school. Why fix something that isn’t broken”? says Charles Glover Sr. A Constituent Board of Trustees member for District 23.

The school says 60-70 students will be attending Minnie Hughes in 2020 to bring those numbers up.