CCSD votes to require masks for students and staff, cancels Tuesday press conference

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Monday voted to implement a mask requirement for all students and staff. The requirement extends to anyone that comes on campus while school is in session.

The vote passed 8-1 at a special board meeting.

The requirement will last until at least October 15. It is in opposition to Governor Henry McMaster’s proviso banning public schools receiving state funds from requiring masks.

Board members said that they made the decision based on medical advice amid the Delta variant surge, which they anticipate will peak in September.

They felt a mask requirement was the best way to keep kids safe at this point, noting they would rather implement the requirement than have to go virtual, or worse, have students or staff hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Following the vote, a press conference on the topic of mask wearing planned for Tuesday was cancelled.

