CCSD welcomes two new principals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced on Friday the fulfillment of two leadership roles within the district.
Rob Grant has been named the Interim Principal at North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary. Grant has spent the previous nine years serving as assistant principal at Charleston County School of the Arts. Grant has been an educator for 27 years, 15 of which have been with CCSD.
Anna Mims has been named the Principal of Mt. Zion Elementary School. She has served as CCSD’s professional development coordinator for the past two years, and previously served in policy/education roles abroad in both Abu Dhabi and Qatar. She began her career in education 16 years ago.