CCSD will hold a Special Meeting with the Charleston County Board of Trustees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees and the Charleston County Legislative Delegation will host a Special Meeting on Friday Morning.

The meeting will take place at 75 Calhoun Street and is expected to go from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to a press release, the meeting will serve as a forum for CCSD to receive questions from the Legislative Delegation, as well as the public, regarding proposals, recommendations, and goals.

The agenda includes some topics that are already sparking controversy among parents.

Some expected points of contention for each district:

D20 (Downtown)

Proposal for Buist expansion by merging with Memminger Elementary for a K-8 IB program.

This would include a K-4 campus and a 5-8 campus.

Amend existing zoning and attendance policies to provide D20 students first rights to slots in D20 schools. This would include capping enrollment at other CCSD schools to keep students in their neighborhood school.

D4 (North Charleston)

Engage families in a discussion about a school consolidation proposal that would merge Lambs, Hunley Park, and Goodwin Elementary Schools.

Give D4 students first priority in magnet/partially magnet schools in D4. This includes a proposal to reserve 30% of freshman seats at Academic Magnet High School for students from greater than 80% poverty schools.

D10 (West Ashley)

Redraw attendance lines to keep neighborhoods together. This would include making sure that schools district wide are all high quality

D9 (Wadmalaw and Johns Island)