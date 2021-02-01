CCSD will not end school year early

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Monday announced that the district will not end the academic year early.

The school year is set to end June 18, later than normal, as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start. Leaders questioned whether a proportionally delayed end to the year was prudent, given the ‘burnout’ students experience as summer nears.

Since students are required to have 180 days of education, adding days throughout the year — such as on teacher workdays — would’ve been required to end the year before June 18.

After receiving input from parents, teachers, and principals, the district decided that keep the June 18 end date. Leaders said that “rearranging the remaining school year calendar to accommodate an earlier end date would not be worth the disruption caused by rescheduling.”