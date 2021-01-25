CCSD winter athletics resume Monday

Charleston County, S.C. (WCBD) – After cancelling athletic games and practices in December due to concerns around the pandemic, the Charleston County School District is allowing athletic competition to resume Monday.

Varsity sports will be allowed to compete in regional matchups. Junior varsity can practice, but they will only play within the district for the winter season.

COVID-19 safety protocols include players and coaches wearing face masks while on the sideline and social distancing.

The South Carolina High School League COVID-19 recommendations include locker rooms and bathrooms being socially distanced, and weight rooms and equipment are sanitized regularly.

Players and coaches are not required to get a COVID-19 test before resuming practices or games, but it is recommended. Daily health and temperature screenings are required and must be performed by a health care professional or designated district employee.

Players are required to use hand sanitizer before entering and leaving the court or mat.

Fans will be allowed at regional games but will be required to wear face masks. Tickets will only be sold through an electronic ticketing service. Tickets will not be sold at the door.