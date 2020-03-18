CCSD working to get wifi to all students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is taking steps to keep students connected as they continue distance learning until April 13.
Beginning Thursday, CCSD will have 10 WiFi buses located at different schools throughout the county. The buses will be available Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WiFi buses can be found at:
- A.C. Corcoran Elementary School
- Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School
- Buist Academy
- Chicora Elementary School
- EB Ellington Elementary School
- James Island Charter High School
- James Island Elementary School
- Jerry Zucker Middle School
- Laing Middle School
- Minnie Hughes Elementary School
Some schools throughout the county have also been equipped with WiFi that reaches outside the buildings to ensure students have the access that they need. Those schools include:
- Academic Magnet High School/Charleston County School of the Arts (same campus)
- Burke High School
- Edmund A. Burns Elementary School
- Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School
- Mount Pleasant Academy
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle school
- St. John’s High School · Springfield Elementary School
- Stono Park Elementary School
- Wando High School
- Wando Center for Advanced Studies