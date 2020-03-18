CCSD working to get wifi to all students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is taking steps to keep students connected as they continue distance learning until April 13.

Beginning Thursday, CCSD will have 10 WiFi buses located at different schools throughout the county. The buses will be available Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WiFi buses can be found at:

A.C. Corcoran Elementary School

Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School

Buist Academy

Chicora Elementary School

EB Ellington Elementary School

James Island Charter High School

James Island Elementary School

Jerry Zucker Middle School

Laing Middle School

Minnie Hughes Elementary School

Some schools throughout the county have also been equipped with WiFi that reaches outside the buildings to ensure students have the access that they need. Those schools include: