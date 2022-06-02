LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Outgoing Charleston County School District (CCSD) superintendent, Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, will serve as interim superintendent of Lexington County School District One.

Postlewait’s term will begin July 1, after her contract with CCSD ends.

Former Lexington One superintendent, Dr. Gregory Little, is leaving at the end of June to work for the South Carolina Technical College System.

Postlewait’s appointment was unanimously approved.

Board Chair Anne Marie Green said that Postlewait “is an experienced and highly-regardededucational leader with many years of experience,”a and that the board is excited about her new role.

Postlewait will earn a monthly salary of $18,250 while serving as interim superintendent. The district hopes to select a permanent superintendent by the fall of 2022.