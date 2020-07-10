CCSD’s Restart Committee to hold meeting Friday morning

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry school districts are working on plans to safely reopens schools this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charleston County School District’s restart committee’s second to last meeting will be held Friday morning.

It comes one day after CCSD Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait discussed the impact of school missing because of the pandemic.

“Our students have fallen behind academically, many of them have lost traction in mathematics, and reading,” she said. “That is compounded by the fact that our most vulnerable students have fallen even further behind.”

The next and final meeting will take place on July 24th.

School districts will need to have their restart plans in to the state 20 days from the state of the 2020-21 school year.