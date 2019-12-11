CCSO: 1 dead after car crashes into tree on James Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Wednesday morning on James Island.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision just after 12:30 a.m. on Fleming Road.

They said a vehicle was traveling on Fleming Rd. when it left the roadway and collided into a tree.

The road was shut down for several hours while investigators worked to clear the scene.

It remains under investigation. The victim’s name will be released at a later time by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.