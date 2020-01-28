CCSO: 2 homes struck by gunfire on Johns Island early Tuesday morning

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on Johns Island.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2900 block of Edenborough Road in response to the shooting just before 3:30 a.m.

Deputies say the shooter(s) fled from the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Two homes were damaged by gunfire and multiple shell casings were located in the roadway, but thankfully no injuries were reported.

Deputies are working to identify the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.