CCSO: 9 inmates in quarantine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reported on Tuesday that there are currently nine inmates in quarantine at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The inmates are being isolated and receiving medical care in the jail’s medical unit, according to CCSO.

A total of 11 inmates have tested positive, two of which have been released. A total of two detention center employees previously tested positive as well.

The detention center has implemented enhanced prevention and sanitation measures to protect the health of their staff and the 825 inmates currently incarcerated.