CCSO adds drug disposal kiosk to lobby

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), in partnership with CVS Pharmacy and The Edge Drug Prevention Alliance, has added a medical disposal kiosk in the lobby.

Residents can visit the sheriff’s office at 3691 Leeds Avenue on weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to dispose of unused prescription medicines.

Items such as over-the-counter or prescription pills, capsules, tablets, patches, and vitamins, as well as samples or medications for pets are accepted.

Items such as needles, liquids, creams, ointments, powders, and inhalers are not accepted.