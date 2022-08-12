CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to prevent overdose deaths by providing access to a life-saving tool through a vending machine at the detention center.

A vending machine recently installed at the Charleston County Detention Center contains more than 50 boxes of Narcan, a nasal spray that can be used for those who are experiencing a drug overdose.

Leaders with the sheriff’s office said individuals who have been released from the detention center can take as many packages of Narcan as they would like as they depart to keep themselves and others safe from drug overdoses.

CCSO said its “residents” in the drug and alcohol program are trained by counselors on the correct use of Narcan before leaving the facility.

“We are doing all we can to make sure that people who leave our facility are well-equipped to re-enter society,” said Sheriff Kristin Graziano. “Providing free NARCAN helps us with our mission of ‘Service Beyond the Call.’ If the NARCAN saves just one life, it’ll be well worth it. I’m thankful to the Charleston Center for working with us on this initiative.”

The Charleston County Detention Center is the first detention facility in South Carolina to install a Narcan vending machine.