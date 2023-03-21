CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a classic car reported stolen from the Adams Run area.

According to CCSO, the orange 1976 Chevy Corvettte Stingray was stolen from a property on Mary Ravenel Road sometime on or before March 8. CCSO believes the car was loaded onto a car hauler trailer and taken.

The car has no license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO Detective Mike Thompson at (843) 554-2471 or methompson@charlestoncounty.org