CCSO asks for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of an armed robbery that took place on August 15.

According to CCSO, the man walked into the Dollar General on Johns Island behind an employee that was opening up the store. The man had a screwdriver in his hand, and demanded the employee open the safe.

Another employee walked in and “was pulled to the area of the safe with the other employee and held there until the safe was open.”

The employees put the money in the plastic bag and were told to walk to the back of the store, at which point the suspect walked out.

He is described as a middle-aged black male with short hair. At the time, he was wearing a baseball cap, a black facemask, a white, grey, and black hoodie, black dress pants, black dress shoes, and grey “winter type gloves.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO Detective James Jacko at (843) 529-5357 or jjacko@charlesotncounty.org.