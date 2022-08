CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will hold the 2022 Back 2 School Bash at a new location.

The event will be Saturday, August 27 at Ladson Elementary School. It was previously going to be held in Lincolnville.

Deputies will be handing out school supplies and door prizes, playing basketball, manning the dunk tank, and more.

Families are invited to come out from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to enjoy the fun.