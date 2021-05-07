CCSO Bomb Squad demonstrates how they detonate explosive devices using Total Containment Vessel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad team recently demonstrated how they safely detonate explosive devices using a special piece of equipment.

The team invited employees to witness a training exercise where they blew up more than two pounds of C-4 explosives inside the agency’s Total Containment Vessel, or TCV, which was purchased through a grant.

They say the tool allows the bomb squad to destroy explosives or potentially explosive devices at the scene of an incident without significant disruption to surrounding communities, according to CCSO.

Sgt. Carl Makins explained that “to survive a blast the size of the one contained in the TCV for this exercise, a person without any protection would have to be about a football field away.”