CCSO: Camp Road Middle School evacuated following threat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to Camp Road Middle School around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, where students were evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to CCSO, “the threat was communicated during a virtual class session, possibly by a student.”

Students and staff at the school were temporarily relocated to the gym.

There was no evidence of a bomb, according to CCSO.

The school has been cleared, and CCSO continues investigating the origin of the threat.

We will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.