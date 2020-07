WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily closed all lanes of I-526 westbound just past the Westmoreland Bridge heading towards North Charleston due to a crash that happened yesterday.

Deputies say the dive team is working to remove a submerged car from the creek.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO, the car went into the water during a crash on Thursday.

The occupants were able to exit the car. Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.