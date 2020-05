EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working a two vehicle collision with injuries near the 3700 block of Highway 174.

CCSO advised that the injuries are not life-threatening.

Highway 174 is shut down in both directions and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

