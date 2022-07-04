CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday responded to a multi-vehicle collision in Ravenel.

According to CCSO, the collision happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road. Two vehicles were involved.

CCSO said that the crash resulted in serious injuries. CCSO also confirmed one fatality.

Highway 165 near where the crash happened remained closed as of 5:24 p.m. with no indication of when the road is expected to reopen.

Editor's note: This story is breaking and will be updated.


