AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a vehicle vs bicycle crash in Awendaw.

The crash happened early Friday morning on Highway 17 near Sewee Road in front of the Tractor Supply Co. and Dollar General.

Southbound lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted into the northbound lanes.

Officials with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office were at the scene.