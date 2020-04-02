CCSO: Deputy collapsed during investigation

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was investigating a possible stolen vehicle near the 2000 block of Savannah Highway when a deputy collapsed on Thursday.

CCSO said that EMS transported the deputy to a hospital for treatment.

As of now, CCSO does not know what caused the deputy to collapse.

CCSO expects to release more information regarding the circumstances at a later time.

