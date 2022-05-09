GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputy was involved in a Monday afternoon collision in Goose Creek.

According to CCSO, a deputy was driving along Highway 52 near St. James Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The Goose Creek Police Department said that a pickup truck was attempting to make a right turn onto Highway 52 while a van was traveling along Highway 52. The pickup did not yield to the van, and the van swerved but still hit the pickup.

The van crossed four lanes of traffic and hit the deputy’s vehicle before it spun out then flipped over and came to a rest near the railroad tracks.

The crash caused minor injuries, but the deputy was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.