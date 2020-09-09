CCSO Deputy Mike Costanzo continues recovery following serious crash on the Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy who was hurt in an accident on the Don Holt Bridge has been transferred to another facility in Georgia as he recovers from serious injuries.

Deputy Mike Costanzo was able to walk out of the Shephard Center in Atlanta on Wednesday.

He was seriously hurt when a driver slammed into his cruiser and a tow truck while they were responding to a disabled vehicle on the Don Holt Bridge.

The tow truck driver was killed after being knocked over the side of the bridge during the crash. Deputy Costanzo suffered injuries including broken bones and trauma to his head.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they hope to welcome Costanzo back soon.