CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has terminated one of its deputies over several policy violations.

Deputy James H. Carter, III was accused of allegedly assaulting a suspect and calling them a derogatory name following a vehicle pursuit in the Hollywood area on Oct. 21. It was captured on the deputy’s body camera.

“James H. Carter III was fired due to multiple policy violations. After reviewing his body-worn camera footage from an incident on Oct. 21, it was an easy decision to terminate his employment at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office effective immediately. We began an internal investigation into his conduct and into his supervisor. We also reached out to SLED, asking them to investigate Carter’s conduct on Oct. 21.,” said Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano in a statement to News 2.

The suspect, who is African American, was charged at the time with resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, and various drug charges.

“Your actions warrant immediate termination for egregious conduct regardless of subsequent additional policy violations,” the sheriff’s office said in a letter of termination, obtained by News 2.

Carter was advised that any grievance would need to be filed with Chief Deputy Fletcher King by the close of business on November 28.

News 2 reached out to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division regarding their investigation into the matter. They provided the following statement:

“On November 8, 2023, SLED was requested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to investigate Use of Force allegations against a former Charleston County Deputy, James H. Carter. SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing.”

News 2 has requested copies of the body camera video; however, it is not being released pending the investigation.