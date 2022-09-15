CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday fired a detention deputy after an investigation revealed that she was involved in the assault of an inmate.

According to CCSO, an inmate reported on September 13 that he had been assaulted by other residents the day prior. The inmate implied that that the detention deputy working in the unit at the time, Shannon Burden, was involved in the assault.

CCSO immediately launched an internal investigation and placed Burden on administrative leave. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was also called in to investigate.

Video footage reviewed during the investigation “corroborated [Burden’s] involvement in a criminal act,” according to the termination letter sent to Burden by Sheriff Kristin Graziano.

The internal investigation is still ongoing, but CCSO has gathered enough evidence to determine that Burden violated agency policy. She was fired and has been charged with misconduct in office.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.