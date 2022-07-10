CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday confirmed the body believed to be that of a man missing since last month was recovered from the Edisto River.

Deputies responded to the Willtown Bluff Boat Landing near Adams Run around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday after a civilian diver found a submerged vehicle in the Edisto River.

“The diver removed the license plate, which belongs to the pickup truck of Thelonious Lamar Green, who was reported missing to CCSO in June,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Knapp said divers from the department’s underwater recovery team removed the Ford F-150 from the water early Sunday morning and found a body inside the vehicle.

The body will be identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies previously said Green had left a family gathering in Adams Run on the night of June 4th and had not been seen since. Authorities did not suspect foul play, but said the man suffered from memory loss and “regularly takes medication for health issues, raising his loved ones’ concern.”

Detectives searched areas around Penny Creek and other nearby locations by land, air, and water after he was first reported missing. “But no signs of Green or his pickup truck have been found,” Knapp said in a Friday news release.

Anyone who may have information about this case is encouraged to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.