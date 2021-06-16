CCSO: Dog theft suspects arrested, dogs not located

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested five suspects for a February 17 dognapping on Johns Island.

A black and white female Pit Bull mix and four puppies were stolen from a residence on Whipperwill Lane after the suspects “impersonated armed law enforcement animal control officers and took possession of the dogs.”











The suspects have been identified as Lisa Guido, Erin Maestas, Suzanne Lambert, Corrine Thornton, and Duane Bostic.

CCSO learned through phone messages that Thornton and Bostic were the ones who impersonated law enforcement officers.

The dogs have not yet been found. Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO.