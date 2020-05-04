CCSO: Don’t fall victim of ‘missed jury duty’ scams

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Charleston County are warning citizens to be mindful of jury duty scams.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said any phone call from a subject claiming to be law enforcement demanding payment over the phone is a scam.

Capt. Roger Antonio said many citizens are aware of the jury duty scams that have been prevalent for some time – these scams typically occur through telephone calls claiming to be a law enforcement officer collecting fines from citizens that have allegedly missed jury duty.

“We have received information that the scam artists are again making their rounds,” he said. “Fortunately, the latest attempt did not result in a financial loss.”

Capt. Antonio is reminding citizens that there was a past incident where scammers sent a fake court document via email to enhance their phone call regarding missed jury duty.





“The public needs to be aware that those documents are also false,” he said.

For information on jury duty scams: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2015/10/scammers-insults-and-injury

Citizens should contact their local agency of jurisdiction if they have been the victim of a scam.