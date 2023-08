CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a driver who led deputies on a Thursday afternoon pursuit.

According to CCSO, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on an SUV driving along Ladson Road around 4:30 p.m.

The driver did not stop and led deputies on a pursuit to Highway 78.

Deputies ended the pursuit at Highway 78 “because of increased reckless driving.”

CCSO said that no collisions were reported.