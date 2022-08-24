CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday night on Johns Island.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the crash before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 3000 block of Plow Ground Road.

“A Toyota sedan veered off the road before hitting a tree and a fire hydrant,” CCSO spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is underway by CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit.