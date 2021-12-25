CCSO: ‘Explosive device’ used in attempted ATM break-in at Edisto Island bank

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responds to a bank on Edisto Island after a report of an attempted break-in of an ATM machine.

According to CCSO, around 9 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Enterprise Bank of South Carolina at 804 Oyster Park after a report of an “attempted break-in” of an ATM machine – deputies determined that an unknown man used an “incendiary or explosive device” to access the ATM.

Deputies say that “nothing is believed to have been stolen,” and no injuries are reported.

The CCSO Bomb Squad is securing the scene for safety before further investigation.

No description of the suspect is available at this time. Residents are urged to avoid the area, if possible.

