CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has arrested a FedEx employee for stealing multiple packages containing over $34,000 worth of goods.

According to CCSO, an investigation was opened October 6, 2022 after Verizon Wireless notified the FedEx Ship Center in North Charleston that packages were not being delivered to their destinations.

An employee started an internal investigation and found that Marcellis Hart (35) of Moncks Corner was “pulling packages off the conveyor belt, not scanning them, and putting them on his truck.”

All of the packages were electronics bound for Verizon Wireless or Walmart.

According to the affidavit, Hart took packages that had a lithium battery handling label because he knew they contained electronics.

FedEx notified CCSO, who conducted an interview with Hart. They found five boxes containing $34,708 worth of Samsung and Apple products on his truck.

Hart was arrested Monday on one charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000.